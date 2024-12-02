Open Menu

OEC Seeking Services Of CFO On Contract Basis

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 12:00 PM

OEC seeking services of CFO on contract basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) was seeking the services of Chief Finance Officer (CFO) on the contract basis with the following qualifications and experience.

An official source told APP here on Monday, he said that CFO post laying vacant from a long time in the OEC and current administration has decided to fill this important post on immediate basis for smooth working of the office.

He said that the CFO shall be responsible for ensuring that appropriate advice was given to the board on all financial matter, for keeping proper financial records & accounts and for maintaining an effective system of internal financial control.

A member of a recognized body of professional accountants or a person holding a master's degree in finance from a university recognized by the Higher education Commission.

Nature of appointment contract basis for three years (extendable), must have at least 3 to 5 years relevant experience in a reputed organization in case of a member of a recognized body of professional accountants;

At least 10 years of relevant experience in case a person holds a master's degree in Finance.

Interested applicants may send their applications along with a detailed CV along with all supporting

documents, CNIC, and Photographs on below-mentioned address through courier.

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for the test/interview.

No TA/ DA will be provided for the Test / Interview.

For any query technical support contact the OEC-Help Desk Team at UAN: 0311-0011-632,

and E-mail: [email protected].

The closing date: 9th December, 2024.

