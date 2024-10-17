OEC sends female nurses to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export the female nurses workforce to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on urgent basis, in this regard Walk-in-Interviews would be held in Lahore on October 21.

An official source told APP here on Thursday, he said that the demand of Pakistani workforce specially in medical and industrial sector increasing in the Arab Countries.

He said, "Our esteemed client, The Ministry of (MoH) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is currently seeking the

expertise of Female Nurses who meet the specified qualifications and experience criteria as Bachelor of Science in Nursing 16 (Years) or Post RN from the recognized institution, at least one year of experience, the candidate must have PNC registration, candidate with experience in ICU and ER are preferred not more than 45 Years female.

"

Talking about the terms and conditions of the job he mentioned, "The delegation of MOH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will conduct interviews face-to-face in Pakistan, work experience/Handling patient care in hospital-based care in the above categories, English language/ Perfect in English (writing and speaking), salary/ as per MOH salary-scale policy,

the candidates should bring their original degrees, CNIC, two passport-size photos, and a passport (if available)."

The Interested applicants can apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/.

Help-Desk Team: for technical support, contact the OEC-Helpdesk team at UAN: 0311-0011-632

or Email: [email protected]

No Application Submission fee, closing date: October 20.