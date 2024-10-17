Open Menu

OEC Sends Female Nurses To Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 12:41 PM

OEC sends female nurses to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export the female nurses workforce to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on urgent basis, in this regard Walk-in-Interviews would be held in Lahore on October 21.

An official source told APP here on Thursday, he said that the demand of Pakistani workforce specially in medical and industrial sector increasing in the Arab Countries.

He said, "Our esteemed client, The Ministry of (MoH) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is currently seeking the

expertise of Female Nurses who meet the specified qualifications and experience criteria as Bachelor of Science in Nursing 16 (Years) or Post RN from the recognized institution, at least one year of experience, the candidate must have PNC registration, candidate with experience in ICU and ER are preferred not more than 45 Years female.

"

Talking about the terms and conditions of the job he mentioned, "The delegation of MOH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will conduct interviews face-to-face in Pakistan, work experience/Handling patient care in hospital-based care in the above categories, English language/ Perfect in English (writing and speaking), salary/ as per MOH salary-scale policy,

the candidates should bring their original degrees, CNIC, two passport-size photos, and a passport (if available)."

The Interested applicants can apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/.

Help-Desk Team: for technical support, contact the OEC-Helpdesk team at UAN: 0311-0011-632

or Email: [email protected]

No Application Submission fee, closing date: October 20.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Job Saudi Arabia October Post From Arab Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

1 hour ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

13 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

13 hours ago
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full sup ..

Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..

13 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha ..

Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed

13 hours ago
 Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self- ..

Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..

13 hours ago
 Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service o ..

Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17

13 hours ago
 Essential services in southern Lebanon facing coll ..

Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..

13 hours ago
 Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyr ..

Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan