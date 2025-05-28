OEC Starts Japanese Language Course For Skilled Workers
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) has launched a short Japanese language course for skilled workers to get jobs in Japan as basic knowledge is must for job seekers who were interested to work in Japan.
An official source told APP, he said that OEC as a manpower promotion public agency which was playing a vital role to provide maximum jobs to Pakistanis abroad to generate the huge remittances.
In this regard, OEC seeking application from eligible candidate to apply for the Japanese language course, should have minimum education middle, 18-39 age limits and one year experience must for relevant field.
Course fee was Rs 10000 non-refundable and course duration around three months and two session one in morning and other in an evening.
He said, "All interested candidates those are seeking jobs in Japan could visit jobs.oec.gov.pk/jlt_form."
Recent Stories
DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximately 75 aircraft
TAQA Energy Services, UAE University complete third phase of solar project
UAE President receives Shabab Al Ahli team following title-winning season
UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince of Poets, Million’s Poet, Al- ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on National Day
Pak Vs Ban T20I series: Abbas Afridi replaces injured Wasim Jr.
Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Arab Media Forum
UAE President receives Presidential Camel Racing Team
Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with patriotic zeal today
TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G Launched in Pakistan with Smart AI Capabilities and Pr ..
60 financial institutions to participate in 'Ethraa' Career Fair
Qatar's knowledge transformation: Shaping diversified, sustainable economic mode ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan deplores PM Modi’s inflammatory monologue6 minutes ago
-
"Youm-e-Takbeer: a message for the future, not just a memory": Awais Leghari6 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer: Ahsan vows to make Pakistan economically invincible under PML-N leadership6 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti extends heartfelt congratulations to nation on Youm-e-Takbeer6 minutes ago
-
Dera, motorway police form joint unit for CPEC’ security36 minutes ago
-
‘Zamung Kor’ Dera campus celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer with patriotic zeal36 minutes ago
-
PIPS President Rana greets nation on Youm-e-Takbeer, cautions India on hate speech36 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer, Senator Tarar reaffirms nation's resolve to protect Pakistan's sovereignty36 minutes ago
-
South Punjab marks Youm-e-Takbeer with patriotic zeal and unity46 minutes ago
-
Abbasi felicitates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer56 minutes ago
-
Tributes paid to scientists, forces, leaders on Youm-e-Takbeer56 minutes ago