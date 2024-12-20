OEC To Export Experts In Education To Libya
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 07:13 PM
Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export the experts in education to Libya
An official source told APP, he said that due to the hard-working workforce, the demand for skilled and unskilled workers increasing day by day in different countries of the world.
He said that already a number of Pakistani teachers performing their jobs in the education sector of Libya and other Arabic states for many years with good reputations.
He said that a well-reputed international institution is seeking a job as a Principal in their institute on an urgent basis from Pakistan.
The services of a well-educated male principal who meets the prescribed qualifications and experience required
urgently.
He said that candidates must have a minimum master's degree in education, administration, or a related field and a minimum five years of experience in educational institutions as principals.
Interested applicants can apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/.
The applicant will submit/attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 1000/- generated at the time of online
application submission, closing date 31st Dec 2024.
