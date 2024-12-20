Open Menu

OEC To Export Experts In Education To Libya

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 07:13 PM

OEC to export experts in education to Libya

Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export the experts in education to Libya

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export the experts in education to Libya.

An official source told APP, he said that due to the hard-working workforce, the demand for skilled and unskilled workers increasing day by day in different countries of the world.

He said that already a number of Pakistani teachers performing their jobs in the education sector of Libya and other Arabic states for many years with good reputations.

He said that a well-reputed international institution is seeking a job as a Principal in their institute on an urgent basis from Pakistan.

The services of a well-educated male principal who meets the prescribed qualifications and experience required

urgently.

He said that candidates must have a minimum master's degree in education, administration, or a related field and a minimum five years of experience in educational institutions as principals.

Interested applicants can apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/.

The applicant will submit/attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 1000/- generated at the time of online

application submission, closing date 31st Dec 2024.

