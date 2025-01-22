Open Menu

OEC To Export Medical Professionals To KSA

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 06:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export the medical professionals to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

An official source told APP here on Wednesday, he said that in this regard OEC collecting the data of job seekers who are interested in working in KSA.

He said that only female nursing staff with the relevant qualifications and experience candidates would be eligible to apply against the job.

Bachelor of Science in Nursing BSN (4 years) or (Post RN), Master's Degree in Nursing or equivalent from an accredited institution or SCFHS Diploma in area of speciality–essential, current licensure as a professional registered nurse – essential, Registration with Saudi Commission for Health Specialties–essential, Minimum of 5 (five) years’ current clinical nursing experience, 2 (two) years of which in the speciality area of assignment–essential.

Demonstrate advanced nursing knowledge and clinical competence in the assigned area.

Interested applicants can apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/.

The applicant will submit/attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 1000/- generated at the time of online

application submission and the closing date of the documents is February 6, 2025.

