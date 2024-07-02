OEC to export nurses staff to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development would export the nurses staff to Saudi Arabia and all staff would be selected through the walk-in-interviews from the different dates and station including 27th & 28th June, 2024 Lahore Shalimar Tower Hotel Jail Road, Lahore 2nd & 3rd July, 2024 Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel Rawalpindi.

An official source told APP, he said that ICU Nurse with diploma in general nursing or bachelor of science in nursing/ Post RN, at least 02-Years of experience in respective Categories.

CCU Nurse, NICU Nurse, ER Nurse, PICU Nurse, MICU Nurse, Oncology ICU Nurse, Neuro ICU Nurse, Surgical ICU Nurse and LDR Nurse.

He said that the following details of facilities which will be entitled to the employee are as follows accommodation and transport will be provided by the company. over time as per Saudi Labor Law, free return ticket after one year, 21 days paid holidays every year.

Candidates must bring their original Diplomas, CNIC, updated CV+ 02 Passport Size Picture. Interested applicants can apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/.