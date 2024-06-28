OEC to export specialists in 18 categories to KSA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export the specialists in different categories to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, those candidate who had relevant qualifications and experience could apply for their jobs.

An official source told APP here on Friday, he said that OEC would export the specialists in different 18 categories including 1-Government Protocol Specialist, Bachelor’s degree with no less than three years of experience in Government Relations, Public Relations, or a relevant area, salary as per market rate, both male and female candidate could apply.

2-Editing Specialist, bachelor's degree in Arabic literature, translation or other relevant major Any relevant certificate in writing or editing, Arabic writing skills ,English writing skills, At least two year’s experience in drafting/generating official correspondence or reports, salary as per Market Rate, both Male & Female.

3-Systems & Reporting Manager, Bachelor’s degree in computer science, or Information Management, or similar, possess 5-7 years of experience in systems development and analytics, working knowledge of analysis and reporting tools, strong demonstrable CAFM system knowledge & SAP, salary as per market rate and both male & female.

4-Resilience by Design Senior Manager, Industry experience is a must, Minimum bachelor’s degree, preferably an MBA holder, Professional qualifications: Business Continuity Certified Professional (CBCP), ISO 22301 LA/LI, or any similar

certifications from reputed institutions, salary as per market rate, both male & female.

5-Specialist FM Design-façade, BSc/MSc in any Engineering degree with relevant experience in facade / glass construction and Facility, Management for large and mixed-use developments, Professional registration and accreditation with applicable institute(s) and certification(s), Minimum of 15 years of total experience, 10+ years extensive experience in delivering multi-disciplinary projects (residential, commercial, industrial, sports, marine etc.), at least 7 of which in a design management role focused on FM aspects, Fully conversant with regulations, codes, and standards for large scale regional and urban developments and preferred knowledge of local codes, Proven track record in leading FM design reviews, implemented through execution and operation phases, salary as per market rate, both male & female.

6-Lead Production Planner L5,Engineering degree in Electrical, Electronic with minimum 7 years of proved track record of maintenance, working at Planning and supervising maintenance works, A Minimum of 5years’ experience in Maintenance Planning and Scheduling, A Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Maximo, SAP, salary as per market rate, both male & female.

The 7th category of specialists BID Manager, minimum bachelor’s degree, 10 - 15 years’ experience in the same role, extensive experience with Oil & Gas - Saudi Aramco, EPC’s, Etimad, have extensive experience in prequalifying our inhouse service offerings with prospective, clients such as Saudi Aramco, SABIC, NEOM etc, extensive experience in leadership roles, salary as per market rate and both male and female could apply.

8-Sustainability Specialist, Bachelor's degree in sustainability, environmental science, architecture, engineering, or a related field, (master’s degree preferred), LEED Accredited Professional (LEED AP) and Mostadam AP (preferable), Minimum of three years of experience in sustainability consulting, green building, or related field, strong knowledge of LEED and Mostadam rating systems, with previous experience in successfully obtaining certifications, Proficiency in sustainability assessment tools and software (e.g., LEED Online), Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively engage and influence, stakeholders at all levels, salary as per market rate, both male & female.

9-Structural Engineer, Design Review and redesign if required by using software such as ET ABS, SAFE& SAP, Shop drawing review and creation, Bim modeling and coordination.

10- Structural Draughtsman, 2D shop drawing preparation. 11- Electrical Engineer, Minimum Bachelor Degree, 6 to 8-year experience, Shop drawing preparation experience, Good auto CAD user experience, Excellent at Revit shop drawing preparation, BIM Coordination before shop drawing preparation, Fast and proactive, Can work under pressure.

12- Mechanical Engineer, Minimum Bachelor Degree, 6 to 8-year experience, Shop drawing preparation experience, Good auto CAD user experience, Excellent at Revit shop drawing preparation, BIM Coordination prior to shop drawing preparation, Fast and proactive.

13- BIM Engineer & BIM Coordinator, Develop 2D/3D dimensional models required for Shop drawing preparation, at LOO 400 requirements and Modeling standards, Extract 3D models for clash Analysis and schedule review, Ensure coordination of all model interfaces with designers and Engineers of other disciplines, Quantity take-off from Revit and Navisworks, Prepare Shop drawings in Revit from the models that comprise of Layouts, Details, Sections, etc, Should be able to create templates, sheets, schedules, Revit families, and parameters, Good understanding of MEP/ST/AR systems components, Proficient in MS Office, Word, PPT, and Excel, Degree in Civil Engineering/ relevant discipline.

14-Supply Chain Manager, Bachelor's degree in supply chain management, logistics, operations, or a related field,

8+ years of progressive experience in supply chain management or a related role, Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to use data to drive decision-making, Excellent project management and process improvement skills,

Strong communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams, proficient in using supply chain management software and data analysis tools, Knowledge of inventory management, procurement, logistics, and distribution best practices, Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and adapt to changing business needs.

15- Project Procurement Officer, Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, or equivalent, 2 - 3 years of experience as a project procurement officer in manufacturing or maintenance projects, preferably in railway industry, Familiar with Riyadh suppliers, heavy equipment rental, and commercial markets of tools (electrical, mechanical, and measurement tools and consumables), Experience in working with SAP, CMMS system experience will be a plus, Fluency in both written and spoken English.

16- Document Controller/Admin Assistant, A proven educational background or technical study from reputable university / college, First working experience in a similar function, Ability to work with a multinational team and a international environment, Good communication and organization skills, Solid IT skills, Very good level of English.

17-F-SCADA T&C Engineer, Degree Educated or similar in Electrical or Communications Engineering, Three years’ work experience on Communication or Electrical Installation Project or similar, Experienced in dealing with Installation and T&C teams, Knowledge and experience in reading and understanding designs and installation principles, Fluent in speaking and writing in English language,Experienced in working in a multicultural environment.

18- Technical Managers, Minimum Bachelor Degree, 6-8 year experience, Shop drawing preparation experience, Good auto CAD user experience, Excellent at Revit shop drawing preparation, BIM Coordination before shop drawing preparation, Fast and proactive.

all Interested applicants can apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/.

The applicant will submit/attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 1000/- generated at the time of online

application submission.