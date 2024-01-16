OEC To Export Workforce To Romania
Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 09:24 PM
Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HD) is set to export workforce to Romania in the different fields
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HD) is set to export workforce to Romania in the different fields.
An official source told APP here on Tuesday, that Pakistan and Romania have strong ties in the different fields and working for mutual prosperity and development.
Acknowledging Romania's dynamic sectors and welcoming environment, he underlined the positive impact of the collaboration, providing not only employment opportunities but also fostering cultural exchange and understanding
of each other.
Highlighting the achievements in this regard, he mentioned that 8,912 Pakistani workers have been employed in
various sectors in Romania over the last five years.
To a question, he highlighted the proactive role of the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment in exploring
job opportunities for Pakistani workers in Romania. He reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan's commitment to enhance cooperation and stated that the government aims to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on labor migration
with Romania.
This MoU will create a structured framework to facilitate safe, orderly, and regular labor migration and
will address the impediments that may arise in the process.
The source reiterated Pakistan's commitment to establishing sustainable collaboration with Romanian employers to
ensure lawful access to overseas employment opportunities for skilled and unskilled Pakistani workforce.
Recent Stories
Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WHO
Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Karachi
IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children
General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ord ..
Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires induction course
Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory in the U19 World Cup
National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Multan victorious on 2nd day
Pak national Tahseen Sayed appointed Albanian NEC member
LESCO issues load management schedule for next two days
Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?
Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-
164 candidates to contest elections on two NA, five PK seats from DI Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Karachi12 minutes ago
-
IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children21 minutes ago
-
General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF ..30 minutes ago
-
Sindh School Education Dept to create data dashboard of out-of-school children38 minutes ago
-
Digital rights activist urges public awareness on fake news38 minutes ago
-
PTI founder, Bushra Bibi indicted in marriage case38 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests SRA associated suspect39 minutes ago
-
SAU to conduct 3 day international symposium, training workshop from Jan 1749 minutes ago
-
Cold wave continues to grip AJK, experts warn of more chilly days ahead49 minutes ago
-
Blend of tea and politics turns unique at Multani ‘Dhabas’ as mutes jump into election gossip49 minutes ago
-
Senate delegation explores collaborative opportunities during UK visit1 hour ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Wazirabad attack accused1 hour ago