Open Menu

OEC To Export Workforce To Romania

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 09:24 PM

OEC to export workforce to Romania

Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HD) is set to export workforce to Romania in the different fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HD) is set to export workforce to Romania in the different fields.

An official source told APP here on Tuesday, that Pakistan and Romania have strong ties in the different fields and working for mutual prosperity and development.

Acknowledging Romania's dynamic sectors and welcoming environment, he underlined the positive impact of the collaboration, providing not only employment opportunities but also fostering cultural exchange and understanding

of each other.

Highlighting the achievements in this regard, he mentioned that 8,912 Pakistani workers have been employed in

various sectors in Romania over the last five years.

To a question, he highlighted the proactive role of the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment in exploring

job opportunities for Pakistani workers in Romania. He reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan's commitment to enhance cooperation and stated that the government aims to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on labor migration

with Romania.

This MoU will create a structured framework to facilitate safe, orderly, and regular labor migration and

will address the impediments that may arise in the process.

The source reiterated Pakistan's commitment to establishing sustainable collaboration with Romanian employers to

ensure lawful access to overseas employment opportunities for skilled and unskilled Pakistani workforce.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Romania May Government Employment

Recent Stories

Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WH ..

Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WHO

12 minutes ago
 Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Kar ..

Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Karachi

12 minutes ago
 IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of- ..

IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children

21 minutes ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ord ..

30 minutes ago
 Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires inducti ..

Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires induction course

25 minutes ago
 Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory ..

Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory in the U19 World Cup

25 minutes ago
National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Mu ..

National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Multan victorious on 2nd day

19 minutes ago
 Pak national Tahseen Sayed appointed Albanian NEC ..

Pak national Tahseen Sayed appointed Albanian NEC member

19 minutes ago
 LESCO issues load management schedule for next two ..

LESCO issues load management schedule for next two days

19 minutes ago
 Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

3 hours ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

3 hours ago
 164 candidates to contest elections on two NA, fiv ..

164 candidates to contest elections on two NA, five PK seats from DI Khan

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan