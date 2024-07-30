OEC To Send Female Nursing Staff To Malaysia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2024 | 07:28 PM
Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) would hold walk in interview in Lahore from August 3 to 4 for the selection of female nurses staff for Malaysia
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) would hold walk in interview in Lahore from August 3 to 4 for the selection of female nurses staff for Malaysia.
An official source told APP here on Tuesday, he said that our esteemed client Sunway Health Care Hospital requires Female Staff Nurses in the State of Malaysia.
He said that only qualified and experienced candidate could join the Walk-in-Interview for their selection from (8:30 am to 5 pm) Lahore Shalimar Tower Hotel Jail Road.
The interested candidate should have relevance qualification and experience as ICU nurses diploma in nursing or bachelor of science in nursing 16 (Years) or Post RN from the recognized institution.
Registration from the Nursing Council, Minimum of 03 years of related work experience in the hospital
setting, specialized post-basic training in OT/ICU & Pediatric will be preferred
Only Females ,Not more than 45 years, Basic Monthly Salary 3,000- 4,500 RM, allowance Per Month including General Nursing Allowance for Pediatric Nurse, Specialized Allowance for ICU & OT
Nurses Only, Specialized Allowance= 1100 RM, General Nursing Allowance= 700 RM, Degree Allowance= 400 RM, Post Basic Allowance= 800 RM, Operation Theatre Nurse, Pediatric Nurse, CCU Nurse, NICU Nurse, A&E Nurse.
Further he said that all candidates are required to bring the following documents on the interview day including updated resume with color photographs - please refer to the sample of resume provided + must use
GMAIL email address.
General Education Certificates with a certified true copy, Nursing training certificates - diploma and nursing degree,
Registration certificate with own nursing board/council or with other Nursing Board/Council, Academic transcript with a certified true copy, Additional specialization course - Post Basic ICU/ NICU/ PICU/ OT/ Paeds/ A&E, Current Practicing License, Birth Certificate, International passport (If you have), Marriage certificate, Testimonial from a recent employer (If you have one), Recent passport-size color photographs (5 copies), 3 months’ pay slips (If you have).
Interested applicants can apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/.
Help-Desk Team: for technical support, contact the OEC-Helpdesk team at UAN: 0311-0011-632 or Email:
The applicant will submit/attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 1000/- generated at the time
of online application submission.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif6 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth6 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..6 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week6 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful7 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik7 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution7 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand7 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA7 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais7 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar7 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..7 hours ago