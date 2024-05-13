Open Menu

OEC To Send Nurses Staff To KSA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 06:18 PM

OEC to send nurses staff to KSA

Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOP&HRD) would send the nurses staff to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOP&HRD) would send the nurses staff to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

An official source told APP here on Monday, he said that Saudi Arabia required nurses staff on urgent basis and in this regard OEC has advertised the qualifications and experience of required nurses staff for abroad.

Only qualified females would be entertained for final selection who have a Bachelor of Science in Nursing BScN

(4-years) or (Post RN), minimum two years of experience in the relevant field, only females, not more than 45.

Nurses Staff were required in various fields including Cardiac Care Nurse, Emergency Nurse, Medical Care Nurse, Obstetrics Nurse, Pediatrics Nurse, Critical Care Nurse, Hemodialysis Nurse, Neonatal Care Nurse, Oncology Nurse, Surgical Care Nurse, ICU Nurse.

He also shared the terms and conditions for the job seekers information as annual air ticket, excursion economy class (Round Trip), MID-year Benefits: 10 Calendar Days Post Leave and Mid-Year-Round Trip Air Ticket (For Nursing Positions only), End of Service Benefits (Saudi Service Award): Remuneration Computed Equivalent to the Years of Service as

Job Portal: Interested applicants can apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/.

Help-Desk Team: for technical support, contact the OEC-Helpdesk team at UAN: 0311-0011-632 or Email:

[email protected]

The applicant will be submitted with attached deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 1000/- generated at the time of

online application submission

Related Topics

Saudi Job Bank Saudi Arabia Post Employment

Recent Stories

“Get your OPPO A60 Today: Pre-order Your Most Re ..

“Get your OPPO A60 Today: Pre-order Your Most Reliable Partner”

2 minutes ago
 NUST announces film making competition

NUST announces film making competition

13 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar

10 minutes ago
 European stocks waver after record run

European stocks waver after record run

10 minutes ago
 European stocks waver after record run

European stocks waver after record run

10 minutes ago
 Bid to end deadly cooking methods which stoke glob ..

Bid to end deadly cooking methods which stoke global warming

10 minutes ago
Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

10 minutes ago
 Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dr ..

Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dry, hot

3 hours ago
 Emirates Group books record $5.1 bn annual profit

Emirates Group books record $5.1 bn annual profit

7 minutes ago
 NTDC adds 250 MVA auto-transformer at 220kV Grid S ..

NTDC adds 250 MVA auto-transformer at 220kV Grid Station Rohri

7 minutes ago
 Armenia detains 151 protesters opposed to Azerbaij ..

Armenia detains 151 protesters opposed to Azerbaijan land deal

7 minutes ago
 Emirates Group announces record $5.1 bn in annual ..

Emirates Group announces record $5.1 bn in annual profit

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan