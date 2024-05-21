OEC To Send Nurses Staff To KSA
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOP&HRD) will send the nurses staff to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
An official source told APP here on Monday that Saudi Arabia required nurses staff on urgent basis and in this regard OEC had advertised the qualifications and experience of required nurses staff for abroad.
Only qualified females would be entertained for final selection who have a Bachelor of Science in Nursing BScN
(4-years) or (Post RN), minimum two years of experience in the relevant field, only females, not more than 45.
Nurses Staff were required in various fields including Cardiac Care Nurse, Emergency Nurse, Medical Care Nurse, Obstetrics Nurse, Pediatrics Nurse, Critical Care Nurse, Hemodialysis Nurse, Neonatal Care Nurse, Oncology Nurse, Surgical Care Nurse, ICU Nurse, he added.
He also shared the terms and conditions for the job seekers information as annual air ticket, excursion economy class (Round Trip), MID-year Benefits: 10 Calendar Days Post Leave and Mid-Year-Round Trip Air Ticket (For Nursing Positions only), End of Service Benefits (Saudi Service Award): Remuneration Computed Equivalent to the Years of Service as
Job Portal: Interested applicants can apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/.
Help-Desk Team: for technical support, contact the OEC-Helpdesk team at UAN: 0311-0011-632 or Email:
The applicant will be submitted with attached deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs 1000 generated at the time of online application submission and last date of apply is May 24.
