Open Menu

OEC To Send Nurses Staff To KSA

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 06:40 PM

OEC to send nurses staff to KSA

Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOP&HRD) will send the nurses staff to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOP&HRD) will send the nurses staff to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

An official source told APP here on Monday that Saudi Arabia required nurses staff on urgent basis and in this regard OEC had advertised the qualifications and experience of required nurses staff for abroad.

Only qualified females would be entertained for final selection who have a Bachelor of Science in Nursing BScN

(4-years) or (Post RN), minimum two years of experience in the relevant field, only females, not more than 45.

Nurses Staff were required in various fields including Cardiac Care Nurse, Emergency Nurse, Medical Care Nurse, Obstetrics Nurse, Pediatrics Nurse, Critical Care Nurse, Hemodialysis Nurse, Neonatal Care Nurse, Oncology Nurse, Surgical Care Nurse, ICU Nurse, he added.

He also shared the terms and conditions for the job seekers information as annual air ticket, excursion economy class (Round Trip), MID-year Benefits: 10 Calendar Days Post Leave and Mid-Year-Round Trip Air Ticket (For Nursing Positions only), End of Service Benefits (Saudi Service Award): Remuneration Computed Equivalent to the Years of Service as

Job Portal: Interested applicants can apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/.

Help-Desk Team: for technical support, contact the OEC-Helpdesk team at UAN: 0311-0011-632 or Email:

[email protected]

The applicant will be submitted with attached deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs 1000 generated at the time of online application submission and last date of apply is May 24.

Related Topics

Saudi Job Bank Saudi Arabia May Post Employment

Recent Stories

Pak vs England T20I series: Check Squads, series s ..

Pak vs England T20I series: Check Squads, series schedule here

4 minutes ago
 CDA chairman commends role of 'Margalla Hills' fir ..

CDA chairman commends role of 'Margalla Hills' firefighters

11 minutes ago
 13 wanted criminals netted in successful operation ..

13 wanted criminals netted in successful operations

11 minutes ago
 Al-Zamazima company signs MoU to provide Zamzam wa ..

Al-Zamazima company signs MoU to provide Zamzam water for domestic pilgrims

8 minutes ago
 Pak climber Sirbaz conquers Mount Everest without ..

Pak climber Sirbaz conquers Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen

11 minutes ago
 PTI leader Rauf Hassan attacked in Islamabad

PTI leader Rauf Hassan attacked in Islamabad

19 minutes ago
International Tea Day celebrates women's vital rol ..

International Tea Day celebrates women's vital role in tea sector

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan cables achieves TUV certification for boo ..

Pakistan cables achieves TUV certification for boosting local manufacturing

15 minutes ago
 Cabinet expresses dissatisfaction over probe Commi ..

Cabinet expresses dissatisfaction over probe Commission’s report on Faizabad s ..

15 minutes ago
 KP Assembly passes resolution expresses condolence ..

KP Assembly passes resolution expresses condolence over death of Iranian Preside ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army, Saylani Trust organize free medical ..

Pakistan Army, Saylani Trust organize free medical care to Bahawalpur

18 minutes ago
 PHSADC formally merges into KP economic zones comp ..

PHSADC formally merges into KP economic zones company

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan