OEC to sends workers to Kuwait June 5th last date for job apply

Published May 19, 2025 | 08:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) will send the workers to Kuwait, June 5th is last date for job seekers.
An official source told APP here on Monday, he said that a private firm required security guards who meet the prescribed requirements including be physically and medically fit with a sound mind.
Those candidate will be eligible who have at least a minimum experience of 2–3 years in the security domain.
Freshers can be accepted only if their security knowledge stands out extraordinarily, good communication skills–English (Verbal & Written).
Should hold an appropriate level of education (SSC or Intermediate, in other words,
covering 10 or 12 years of education).
Height – 179 cm and above (i.e., 5.9 feet and above).
Age from 23 – 36 years, required gender – male, passport validity – accurate 2 years required.
He said that a citizenship card copy is required to apply for the visa.
He said that the firm will provide free accommodation / free transportation / Gym Facility / Govt Medical Insurance / Group Life Insurance, 12 hours per day and 28 days in a month.
Visa Issuance Cost and Residency Cost will be borne by the company.
Interested applicants can apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/.
Help-Desk Team: for technical support, contact the OEC-Helpdesk team at UAN: 0311-0011-632 or
Email: [email protected]
The applicant will submit/attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 500/- generated at the time
of online application submission
