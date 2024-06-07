Open Menu

Of The Polio Campaign Under The Chairmanship Of Deputy Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) In which District Administration, Kohat Police and Health

Department officers participated. Deputy Commissioner Kohat reviewed

goals for the success of the polio campaign and issued instructions to

make the polio campaign successful in the next few days.

Deputy

Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir has appealed to the people of

Kohat district to give their children polio vaccine to protect them

from permanent disability and to cooperate with the polio teams so

that the polio virus can be eradicated. app/arq

