Of The Polio Campaign Under The Chairmanship Of Deputy Commissioner
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) In which District Administration, Kohat Police and Health
Department officers participated. Deputy Commissioner Kohat reviewed
goals for the success of the polio campaign and issued instructions to
make the polio campaign successful in the next few days.
Deputy
Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir has appealed to the people of
Kohat district to give their children polio vaccine to protect them
from permanent disability and to cooperate with the polio teams so
that the polio virus can be eradicated. app/arq
