Ofcom Action Against Republic TV Manifestation Of India's Global Disgrace: Shibli

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Ofcom action against Republic TV manifestation of India's global disgrace: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the action taken by British regulator Ofcom against Indian channel, Republic tv, had exposed India's anti-Pakistan narrative based on hatred.

It was further manifestation of India's disgrace at the international level as Disinfo Lab of the United Kingdom had already uncovered its network spreading anti Pakistan campaign based on lies, he said in tweet.

The minister said India in fact itself was now a hub of terrorism and extremism.

More Stories From Pakistan

