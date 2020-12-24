UrduPoint.com
Ofcom's Notice Manifestation Of India's Disgrace At Global Level

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:50 PM

Ofcom's notice manifestation of India's disgrace at global level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the notice of Ofcom, the United Kingdom regulator for communication services, was a manifestation of India's disgrace at the global level.

In a tweet, he said Ofcom has exposed Indian Channel Republic tv's hate narrative against Pakistan.

India has become hub of terrorism and extremism.

The Disinfo lab has uncovered Indian business of lies.

More Stories From Pakistan

