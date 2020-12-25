ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the notice of Ofcom, the United Kingdom regulator for communication services, was a manifestation of India's disgrace at the global level.

In a tweet, he said Ofcom has exposed Indian Channel Republic tv's hate narrative against Pakistan.

India has become hub of terrorism and extremism.

The Disinfo lab has uncovered Indian business of lies.