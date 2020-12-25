Ofcom's Notice Manifestation Of India's Disgrace At Global Level
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the notice of Ofcom, the United Kingdom regulator for communication services, was a manifestation of India's disgrace at the global level.
In a tweet, he said Ofcom has exposed Indian Channel Republic tv's hate narrative against Pakistan.
India has become hub of terrorism and extremism.