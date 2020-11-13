UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Off-grid Solar Solution To Energize Villages, Hamlets Without Electricity In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Off-grid solar solution to energize villages, hamlets without electricity in Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik Friday said that off-grid villages and hamlets would get power through solar energy to speed up Punjab's journey to emerge as a solar province.

He expressed these views at an important meeting attended by all the heads of all the attached departments of provincial energy ministry that discussed in detail and reviewed progress on the alternative sources of energy, shifting all basic health units (BHUs) to solar power, and energizing areas deprived of electricity facility in Punjab, said a news release issued here.

The minister ordered that all the BHUs should be shifted to solar power as soon as possible. Dr. Akhtar Malik disclosed that the opening ceremony of shifting BHUs on solar energy would be held at energy department Lahore on Nov 17, adding that overall 2400 BHUs would get power through solar energy.

He said Punjab was going to emerge as a solar province, adding that consensus has been developed to energize all the villages and hamlets having no electricity facility should be energized through environment-friendly and cheaper solar power.

Related Topics

Lahore Electricity Punjab Progress All

Recent Stories

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

2 minutes ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

13 minutes ago

Condolence reference for Dr Muhammad Sadiq at UVAS

13 minutes ago

Huawei Launched Global Datacom certification to sh ..

29 minutes ago

Govt to provide maximum funds for Balochistan's ed ..

3 minutes ago

Strict security for Juma prayers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.