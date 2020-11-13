Off-grid solar solution to energize villages, hamlets without electricity in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik Friday said that off-grid villages and hamlets would get power through solar energy to speed up Punjab's journey to emerge as a solar province.

He expressed these views at an important meeting attended by all the heads of all the attached departments of provincial energy ministry that discussed in detail and reviewed progress on the alternative sources of energy, shifting all basic health units (BHUs) to solar power, and energizing areas deprived of electricity facility in Punjab, said a news release issued here.

The minister ordered that all the BHUs should be shifted to solar power as soon as possible. Dr. Akhtar Malik disclosed that the opening ceremony of shifting BHUs on solar energy would be held at energy department Lahore on Nov 17, adding that overall 2400 BHUs would get power through solar energy.

He said Punjab was going to emerge as a solar province, adding that consensus has been developed to energize all the villages and hamlets having no electricity facility should be energized through environment-friendly and cheaper solar power.