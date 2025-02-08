Open Menu

Off-Road Jeep Challenge To Be Held In April In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Off-Road Jeep Challenge to be held in April in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Fourth Derajat Off Road Jeep Challenge 2025 is being held in the month of April in Dera Ismail Khan as part of a grand Derajat festival.

While talking to APP, Tehsil Mayor of DIKhan city Umar Amin Khan Gandapur said that grand Derajat festival was scheduled in March like previous years but due to the holy month of Ramadan the festival will now held after Eid-ul-Fitr.

He further informed that men and women jeep racers from all over the country besides some foreign sports persons were expected to participate in the championship.

Gandapur said that during last years, people enjoyed the festival and it was very well received by the people. However, better arrangements have been made this year so that people could have maximum recreational opportunities in the area.

He said that Derajat off-road challenge in its inaugural year in 2021 has established itself as one of the best managed off-road races of Pakistan.

He said that the festival would promote peace, love and brotherhood among the local people. He said that it would help in promoting the culture and traditions of Dera Ismail Khan at national level.

Recent Stories

Higher Education Committee holds first annual meet ..

Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Shar ..

Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April

25 minutes ago
 3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases disc ..

3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..

26 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 Feb ..

Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February

56 minutes ago
 Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition ..

Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC

56 minutes ago
 2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu D ..

2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass sh ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..

2 hours ago
 PTI observes black day on completion of first year ..

PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections

4 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Serie ..

Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..

5 hours ago
 PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Relig ..

PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..

5 hours ago
 ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corpora ..

ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan