Off-Road Jeep Challenge to be held in April in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Fourth Derajat Off Road Jeep Challenge 2025 is being held in the month of April in Dera Ismail Khan as part of a grand Derajat festival.

While talking to APP, Tehsil Mayor of DIKhan city Umar Amin Khan Gandapur said that grand Derajat festival was scheduled in March like previous years but due to the holy month of Ramadan the festival will now held after Eid-ul-Fitr.

He further informed that men and women jeep racers from all over the country besides some foreign sports persons were expected to participate in the championship.

Gandapur said that during last years, people enjoyed the festival and it was very well received by the people. However, better arrangements have been made this year so that people could have maximum recreational opportunities in the area.

He said that Derajat off-road challenge in its inaugural year in 2021 has established itself as one of the best managed off-road races of Pakistan.

He said that the festival would promote peace, love and brotherhood among the local people. He said that it would help in promoting the culture and traditions of Dera Ismail Khan at national level.