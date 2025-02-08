Off-Road Jeep Challenge To Be Held In April In DI Khan
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Fourth Derajat Off Road Jeep Challenge 2025 is being held in the month of April in Dera Ismail Khan as part of a grand Derajat festival.
While talking to APP, Tehsil Mayor of DIKhan city Umar Amin Khan Gandapur said that grand Derajat festival was scheduled in March like previous years but due to the holy month of Ramadan the festival will now held after Eid-ul-Fitr.
He further informed that men and women jeep racers from all over the country besides some foreign sports persons were expected to participate in the championship.
Gandapur said that during last years, people enjoyed the festival and it was very well received by the people. However, better arrangements have been made this year so that people could have maximum recreational opportunities in the area.
He said that Derajat off-road challenge in its inaugural year in 2021 has established itself as one of the best managed off-road races of Pakistan.
He said that the festival would promote peace, love and brotherhood among the local people. He said that it would help in promoting the culture and traditions of Dera Ismail Khan at national level.
Recent Stories
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February
Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC
2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections
Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography
Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..
PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..
ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Off-Road Jeep Challenge to be held in April in DI Khan6 minutes ago
-
Lower Kohistan admin reviews Ramadan arrangements, food prices6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 25 road traffic accidents during last 24 hours; rep ..16 minutes ago
-
Robber killed, another escaped in Haripur encounter16 minutes ago
-
More than 20,000 citizens benefited from Police Khidmat Markaz Chiniot; DPO26 minutes ago
-
DC Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visits Lalian, Chenab Nagar35 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat assures leaseholders of resolving their concerns36 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 1652 injured in 1432 RTCs in Punjab46 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman stresses importance of climate awareness46 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 4 kite sellers, recovered over 700 kites, string rolls56 minutes ago
-
Punjab set to revive historic Horse and Cattle Show with global participation1 hour ago
-
Man attempts self-immolation1 hour ago