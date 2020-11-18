UrduPoint.com
Off-season Management Imperative To Save Cotton Crops From Gulabi Sundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Off-season management is imperative to save cotton crops from the attack of Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm) and farmers should adopt this strategy to save them from financial construction in shape of low production due to insect attack.

According to a spokesman for the agriculture department, 60 countries are producing cotton in the world while Pakistan is at the 4th position among them.

He advised cotton growers to adopt off-season management strategy to save their cotton crops from attack of Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm).

He said pink bollworm went in winter nap during November and December and its eggs remained present on cotton seeds, branches and dried leafs in farms and ginning factories.

When they got sufficient temperature after winter, they again become active.

He said farmers should cut branches of cotton crops nearer to earth up to January 31 and keep them in the sunshine so that Gulabi Sundi, its larva and eggs could die.

The remains of cotton crops at growers' farm and in ginning factories should be burnt besides using rota-vater plough in the cotton field after completely harvest the crop so that next crop could be saved from the attack of this pest.

The farmers can also use Chlorpyrifos pesticide in water and flood the field where eggs or larvae of Gulabi Sundi was found after harvesting cotton crop for complete eradication of (pink bollworm), he added.

