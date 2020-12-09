UrduPoint.com
Off Season Management Of Cotton Can Help Get Rid Of Threat Of Pink Bollworm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:24 PM

Off season management of cotton can help get rid of threat of pink bollworm

Punjab agriculture department urged upon farmers to ensure off season management of cotton in order to eliminate threat of pink boll-worm for the coming season

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab agriculture department urged upon farmers to ensure off season management of cotton in order to eliminate threat of pink boll-worm for the coming season.

According to official sources, Punjab province contribute 70 percent of total production of cotton in the country.

The cotton farmers faced many problems due to threat of pink bollworms as it affected cotton yield.

During December, the pink bollworm underwent winter sleep and it spend time in cotton sticks, cotton boll and other heaps in ginning factories.

At suitable temperature, these emerged in great numbers and cause huge loss the cotton crop. The agriculture experts suggested farmers to graze animals after last picking of cotton.

Similarly, the field should be ploughed properly to eliminate larvae of pink bollworm. Cotton sticks should be cut before December 31. The heaps in ginning factories should be collected and disposed off properly.

