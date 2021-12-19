UrduPoint.com

Off Season Management Vital To Save Next Crop Of Cotton From Pests

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

Off season management vital to save next crop of cotton from pests

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Farmers should follow off-season management to protect next crop of cotton from pests and enhance per acre production, said assistant director agriculture information Abdus Samad.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the assistant director agriculture observed that cotton was one of major crops in the country and about 70% of its total production was produced in Punjab province.

Different factors and stages play an important role in achieving good and better cotton production.

In view of the attack of Pink Bollworm on the cotton crop, effective strategies can be adopted during the winter to protect the next cotton crop from the damage done by the pest.

Samad added pink bollworm goes into hibernation in December, and spends the winter asleep in seeds, leftovers on sticks, and in the rubbish of ginning factories.

Winter hibernation depends largely on temperature. When the right temperature is reached, it causes loss to the next crop. Farmers can adopt strategies during the winter to protect the upcoming cotton crop from the damage, he suggested. The farmers should seek guidance from experts of the agriculture department. After the last picking, graze the sheep and goats in the fields so that the raw cotton boll can become food for the animals and the larvae of pink bollworm could be eradicated. Cotton sticks should be cut and used by January 31 and when piled up, keep them in small bundles so that the stems are at the bottom and it will help destroying locusts and larvae in the sticks through sun light.

Related Topics

Attack Punjab Agriculture January December Sunday Cotton From

Recent Stories

President issues decisions on Board of Trustees of ..

President issues decisions on Board of Trustees of National Human Rights Institu ..

1 hour ago
 ADAA becomes first government entity to migrate it ..

ADAA becomes first government entity to migrate its data centre to G42 Cloud

2 hours ago
 New Year holiday for federal government announced

New Year holiday for federal government announced

2 hours ago
 DEWA is world’s first government utility to prov ..

2 hours ago
 Al Hussaini visits Tunisian Pavilion at Expo 2020 ..

Al Hussaini visits Tunisian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 UAE Minister of State, Sri Lankan Minister of Publ ..

UAE Minister of State, Sri Lankan Minister of Public Security discuss cooperatio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.