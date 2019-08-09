Offal collection points established in all districts of city Karachi

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Managing Director Dr. A.D Sajnani on Friday said that SSWMB had established collection points in each district to collect offals of sacrificial animal during Eid-ul-Adha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) : Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Managing Director Dr. A.D Sajnani on Friday said that SSWMB had established collection points in each district to collect offals of sacrificial animal during Eid-ul-Adha.

Presiding over a meeting along with DMC-East Chairman Moeed Anwar and Deputy Commissioner East Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Dr. A.D Sajnani asked the DMC-East officials to keep the de-watering pumps ready to drain the expected rains water from some areas, according to a statement.

He said that complaints cells had been reactivated in each district besides Whatsapp No 0312-2847607 would also receive the location wise complaints.

SSWMB chief informed the meeting that Chinese contractors had been directed to ensure best arrangements for the provision of relief to the masses on Eid.

He said that spraying of lime would also be ensured after collection of offals. Arrangements were being made for proper offal collection without affecting the routine cleanliness job.

SSWMB Managing Director Dr. A.D Sajnani said that offices would remain open during the Eid days. This year all the collected offals of sacrificial animals would be shifted to landfill sites.

DMC-East Chairman Moeed Anwar assured his full cooperation with SSWMB.