Offal lifting work continues in city areas on 2nd day of Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration is working to dispose of the offal of sacrificial animals on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the district administration, offal lifting is being carried out from different parts of the city and this work will continue till late night on Tuesday.

The work of disposing of the remains of sacrificial animals in different areas of Taluka City, Latifabad, Qasimabad is in full swing to maintain cleanliness, statement added.