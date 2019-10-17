Offence of acid throwing on face of a woman is highly tormenting: Supreme Court (SC)

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) while rejecting the acquittal application of convict Ali Awan, has upheld 10 years sentence awarded to him in acid throwing case.The case came up for hearing Thursday in SC.Justice Manzoor Malik remarked the crime of throwing acid on woman is very agonizing.

It is better to shoot the woman instead of throwing acid on her.

One whose face is disfigured does not remain a female. What about the remaining life of a woman whose face is damaged.Justice Manzoor Malik further remarked woman whose face is damaged will not implicate any person unduly.

As to why the sentence term in respect of the convict be not enhanced.The counsel for the convict said " I will not want the sentence of client be enhanced.The convict had entered into the home and thrown acid on the face of woman. The trial court had awarded 10 years punishment to him.