Offer Letters To Be Issued Soon To Successful Candidates Of GB

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 02:10 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Chief Secretary (CS) of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani has successfully addressed the concerns raised by the participants after his meeting with the Secretary of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Syed Hasnain Mehdi.

"We are thrilled to announce that offer letters will soon be issued to the 40 successful candidates of the GB Combined Competitive Examination," said CS GB in an official statement to the media on Friday.

He said, "The result for the remaining seven seats will be announced once the legal matter is resolved."

