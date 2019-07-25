UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Offer Of Mediation On Kashmir By Trump Achievement Of Pakistan's Foreign Policy: Chann

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Offer of mediation on Kashmir by Trump achievement of Pakistan's foreign policy: Chann

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chann on Wednesday said President Donald Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir during the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan was the success of Pakistan's foreign policy.

Expressing his views in a private television channel programe, the spokesperson said the offer had spread frustration in India.

Commenting on opposition's plan to observe black day, he said launching protest was the right of every citizen, but taking law into hand would not be allowed. The administration would come into action if any violation occurred anywhere in the country, he added.

He suggested the opposition to utilize their energies for poverty alleviation, safe drinking water and resolving the issues of the people of their respective Constituencies.

Lamenting over the irresponsible attitude and policies of the past governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, Nadeem Afzal Chann said the leaders of these parties should apprise the public about any improvement in any institution during their tenures of government.

A year had passed, but the opposition didn't bring any suggestion for reforms, he said, adding the opposition was playing gimmicks over non-issues.

In reply to a question about land mafia, he said the present government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was launching crack-down against encroachers and land mafia.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Water Visit Trump Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim TV Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

26 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

26 minutes ago

Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne faces more injury woe

2 seconds ago

Imran Khan revamps relations with US: Foreign Min ..

4 seconds ago

Global Pharmaceutical Giant Recalls Cancer-Linked ..

6 seconds ago

Ex-Home Secretary Javid Appointed UK's Next Chance ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.