(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chann on Wednesday said President Donald Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir during the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan was the success of Pakistan's foreign policy.

Expressing his views in a private television channel programe, the spokesperson said the offer had spread frustration in India.

Commenting on opposition's plan to observe black day, he said launching protest was the right of every citizen, but taking law into hand would not be allowed. The administration would come into action if any violation occurred anywhere in the country, he added.

He suggested the opposition to utilize their energies for poverty alleviation, safe drinking water and resolving the issues of the people of their respective Constituencies.

Lamenting over the irresponsible attitude and policies of the past governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, Nadeem Afzal Chann said the leaders of these parties should apprise the public about any improvement in any institution during their tenures of government.

A year had passed, but the opposition didn't bring any suggestion for reforms, he said, adding the opposition was playing gimmicks over non-issues.

In reply to a question about land mafia, he said the present government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was launching crack-down against encroachers and land mafia.