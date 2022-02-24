UrduPoint.com

Offer Orders Disbursed Among Candidates Passing SIBA Test

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Offer orders disbursed among candidates passing SIBA Test

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Offer orders have been disbursed among the 489 successful candidates from Karachi who passed the Sukkur IBA (SIBA) test which was conducted for appointment of the teachers.

The offer orders have been given away in a ceremony held here at Lyari government school on Thursday.

Of 500,000 candidates, 47,000 candidates had passed SIBA Test on merit. The Sindh education department will distribute 47,000 offer orders among the successful candidates.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Information and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani, Chief Minister's Legal Adviser Murtaza Wahab and other leaders gave offer orders to the successful candidates from Karachi. PPP MPA Shazia Karim and other officials were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that it was a great task to recruit more than forty thousand people.

The children of the poor family had passed test, he added.

He said the number of out-of-school children was highly controversial, as various organizations had manipulated these figures to serve their own interests.

When Saeed Ghani introduced the recruitment policy in the cabinet, it was approved after detailed discussion, he told, adding that it was a very difficult test.

Of 500,000 candidates appeared in the test, 47 thousand candidates had passed SIBA Test.

In 2012, Sindh Teachers Development Act was passed, the minister said. Teachers were being trained and Institutions had been created as training was very important for the teacher, he informed.

