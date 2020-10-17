Offer orders distributed among midwives, disable persons

Member National Assembly Dr Mahesh Malani has said that community midwife could play an important role regarding reducing mortality ratio of children as well as ensuring provision of better health facilities to Mother and Child

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Dr Mahesh Malani has said that community midwife could play an important role regarding reducing mortality ratio of children as well as ensuring provision of better health facilities to Mother and Child.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held for distributing offer orders among successful 65 community midwives and 8 physically disable persons at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Cultural complex hall Mithi.

MNA further said that Pakistan Peoples Party had always given priority for uplifting people and taken revolutionary steps in the fields of education and Health. He said that construction of a building was underway for carrying out midwifery course. He said that provincial health department taking steps to appoint a community midwifery course after making Mother and Child health care functional at union council level.

He congratulated MPA Qasim Siraj Soomro on his appointment as Parliamentary health secretary and said that he would play a vital role for strengthening the health sector so that destitute poor community of Thar would be benefited from health facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Parliamentary Health Secretary said that Sindh Government was taking efforts to strengthen Basic Health centers and the role of lady health workers could not be ignored.

The Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz Soho, DHO Gordhan Daas also spoke on the occasion. Among others Ex chairman District Council Dr Ghulam Hyder Samejo, PPP leader Susheel Malani, ADO Tharparkar Dr Cheeno Mal,Nutrition Incharge Officer Dr Nasrullah Thebo , Social activist Akber Dars and a large number of successful midwives were present.