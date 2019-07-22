Offering comment upon PM visit to US is wastage of time: Shehbaz Sharif

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that giving comment upon PM visit to US is only the wastage of time.Shehbaz Sharif reached parliament house to attend opposition parties meeting on Monday when journalists asked his opinion on Imran Khan's US visit.Replying to a query Shehbaz Sharif said giving comment upon PM visit to US is only waste of time.