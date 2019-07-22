UrduPoint.com
Offering Comment Upon PM Visit To US Is Wastage Of Time: Shehbaz Sharif

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:07 PM

Offering comment upon PM visit to US is wastage of time: Shehbaz Sharif

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that giving comment upon PM visit to US is only the wastage of time.Shehbaz Sharif reached parliament house to attend opposition parties meeting on Monday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that giving comment upon PM visit to US is only the wastage of time.Shehbaz Sharif reached parliament house to attend opposition parties meeting on Monday when journalists asked his opinion on Imran Khan's US visit.Replying to a query Shehbaz Sharif said giving comment upon PM visit to US is only waste of time.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

