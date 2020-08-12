Offering thanks to Allah must part for Independence Day celebrations: MNA Mehboob Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :MNA from Lower Dir, Sayed Mehboob Shah has said"Pakistan is a great gift and blessing from Almighty Allah for all of us as our independent and sovereign motherland gives us the right to live a stress free life and breathe in a free atmosphere without any suppression".

"We should realize the in-depth importance of living in an independent and sovereign country and offer heartfelt thanks and prayer to those who faced the British colonial rule with almost no resources and succeeded in achieving a separate and free homeland for us".

These views were expressed by MNA from Lower Dir, Sayed Mehboob Shah while talking to this scribe on phone about the importance of Independence and celebrations of August 14.

He said"I congratulate the whole nation on this auspicious day and hope the nation will observe the Independence Day this year with extra fervor as the country is moving in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan." He said,"By the grace of Almighty Allah and the struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers,today we are taking a breath in a free atmosphere. We are lucky that we opened our eyes in a free and sovereign country." He said "In fact, people who live in control of outsiders know the real meaning of independence as we can see in Indian Held Kashmir where people even can't come out of their house with their own will. They are bound to do what is asked by the occupied forces." For so many years the people of Kashmir have an aspiration for their land to be freed from Indian suppression and live a free life. In occupied states, he said local people always live in stress and fear and all their ambitions and plans were dependent on the situation.

The people of Kashmir, he continued, even can't observe their religious rituals and send their children to schools for education adding he hoped that Insha Allah one day the people of Kashmir would also be freed from illegal Indian occupation.

On this thanksgiving day we should remember the Kashmiri people and pray for their independence from Indian occupied forces. Kashmiris were peace loving people and it was their right to live in a peaceful and independent atmosphere.

"I have seen an extra passion and enthusiasm this year in people with regard to celebrations of Independence Day and hope that 14 August celebrations this year will be unmatched to the earlier".

The people, he said, were now well aware that the country was in safe hands and on the path of progress and prosperity so that everyone was passionate and enthusiastic to celebrate the Independence Day with extra fervor this year.

He said the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving for the well being of its people and uplifting of the country adding though we were passing through a difficult phase but the time was not far away when a new era of success will take place.

Being a nation, Mehboob Shah said all we have to do was add to our share in the country's integrity, solidarity and development. Pakistan has importance in the comity of nations and all we have to realize our critical role in taking forward its affairs.

By celebrating our Independence Day in a befitting manner, he said we could send a message to the world that we were united and committed for the cause of our nation. These celebrations, he said are the beauty of our culture and norms as committed nations always feel proud to celebrate their national events.

During celebration, he said we should also remember the sacrifices of our Pakistan Movement leaders and pray for their eternal peace and officer special thanks to Allah Almighty for awarding us such a beautiful and sovereign state.

This country gave us everything we need and it's our duty to do something to our extent for our motherland and add our share in its progress adding the objective we were seeking for would be hard to achieve without countrymen support.

Only celebrating the day would not be enough as we have to make a pledge to work individually and collectively for the prosperity of our land. He said our brave forces were standing like a rock on the borders to safeguard our land and we also have to pray for them and their families.

In a light mood, MNA Mehboob Shah said "I have also bought my children Pakistani flags and promised to illuminate the house on the night of 14th August. A local function, he said, has also been arranged at village Kotigram where children and youth would participate and sing national songs and would show up their talent.