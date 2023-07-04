Open Menu

Offering Unrecognized Post Graduate Program Not Acceptable: PMDC

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Offering unrecognized post graduate program not acceptable: PMDC

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has written letters to all medical and dental Institutions and universities to register with the council under section 25 of PM&DC Act for offering postgraduate programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has written letters to all medical and dental Institutions and universities to register with the council under section 25 of PM&DC Act for offering postgraduate programs.

On the directions of the Council the Registrar PM&DC has strictly refrained all the colleges and universities, not to advertise or offer any unrecognized postgraduate medical and dental programs.

In case of noncompliance to the intimation, the PM&DC will initiate disciplinary proceedings under section 35(i) of PM&DC Act 2022 which states Section 35 which says whoever runs or establishes or endorses any institution or advertises admissions in an institution for imparting education in medicine or dentistry, which is not recognized under sections 21, 22, 25, 26 or 29 or in respect of which recognition has been withdrawn under section 33, shall be guilty of an offence punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years, but shall not be less than a year, or with fine which may extend to twenty million rupees, but shall not be less than ten million rupees, or with both and shall also be liable to closure of such institution.

According to Registrar PM&DC all medical and dental practitioners intending to acquire postgraduate medical or dental qualifications in Pakistan gave been informed to take admissions in PM&DC recognized postgraduate programs only.

He added the PM&DC will register only those PG qualifications which are duly inspected and recognized by the council and are included in the 2nd schedule of PM&DC Act 2022.

He added PM&DC has set standards of excellence and continues to work towards implementing them in every medical and dental institute across Pakistan for both undergraduate and postgraduate education.

He said that the PM&DC will continue working towards the targets and the council will raise the standard of medical and dental education and licensing in Pakistan while continuing to discipline individuals and organizations who do not meet the benchmarks of excellence set by PM&DC.

The list of recognized post graduate qualifications and DAI's are available on PM&DC website i.e www.pmdc.pk.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Fine May Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Post All Million

Recent Stories

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

4 minutes ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

4 minutes ago
 Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

9 minutes ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

9 minutes ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

9 minutes ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

22 minutes ago
Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

15 minutes ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

15 minutes ago
 'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimb ..

'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimbledon scare

16 minutes ago
 PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of ..

PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of Liaquat Shabab

12 minutes ago
 Kiev to Attack ZNPP on July 5 Using High-Precision ..

Kiev to Attack ZNPP on July 5 Using High-Precision Weapon - Russia's Rosenergoat ..

12 minutes ago
 Federer wows Wimbledon crowd from royal box

Federer wows Wimbledon crowd from royal box

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan