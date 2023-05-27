UrduPoint.com

Office Bearers Of AFMA Call On Governor Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Office bearers of AFMA call on Governor Balochistan

The office bearers of All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (AFMA) under the leadership of Central Chairman Asim Raza Ahmed on Saturday called on the Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar here

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The office bearers of All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (AFMA) under the leadership of Central Chairman Asim Raza Ahmed on Saturday called on the Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar here.

During the meeting, Punjab Province Chairman of Pakistan Flour Mills Association Iftikhar Mattoo, Sindh Province Chairman Ansar Abdullah, Khyber Pashtunkhwa Province Chairman Muhammad Naeem Butt and Balochistan Province Chairman Badruddin Kakar were also present.

On the occasion, Governor said that the chairman and officials of All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (APFMA) could play an important role in bringing ease in the life of the common man.

The Governor assured them his full cooperation at the Federal and provincial levels in solving the problems of the owners of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association.

He said that overcoming the major food security problem and ensuring the supply of quality and nutritious food to the people was a major challenge.

It has to coordinate policy-making and provision of nutritious food at the country level, he said.

