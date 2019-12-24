Office bearers of All Pakistan Furniture Association elected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Taj Muhammad Abassi has been elected unopposed as President of All Pakistan Furniture Association for the year 2019-20 here on Tuesday.

Zahid Hussain and Danish Fakhari have been elected as Chairman and vice chairman respectively while Irfan Khalil has been elected as General secretary.

Speaking on the occasion President Taj Abassi said that the problems being faced by the furniture industry would be resolved through collective efforts and consultation of the traders belonged to it.