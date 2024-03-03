Office-Bearers Of APCA Dir Lower Elected
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 12:30 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Saiduddin and Noor ul Haq have been elected as President and General Secretary of the All-Pakistan Clerk Association Dir Lower in an election held here on Sunday.
In this regard, using the power obtained under the Constitution of Pakistan in 1991, Muhammad Sarer Khan, the Provincial President of APCA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organized a general body meeting of education Department of Lower Dir district.
After the approval, the cabinet was elected including Saiduddin President, Senior Vice President Abdul Dawood Jan, Junior Vice President Sohail Ahmad Abbas, General Secretary Noorul Haq, Deputy General Secretary Badshah Amir Khan, Finance Secretary Israr Ahmed, Press Secretary Isfandiyar and media coordinator Haleem Muhammad.
APP/aiq/ijz/1150
