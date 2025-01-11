CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) All the office bearers of Bhowana tehsil of Chiniot district have been elected unopposed.

According to the details, all the candidates who contested the Bhowana Bar Association elections for the year 2025-26 were elected unopposed.

The Election board has given the final notification of their success and there was no election in this bar today.

Bhowana Bar President Rai Sajjad Hussain Advocate, Vice President Mehr Dawi Mumtaz Noel Advocate, General Secretary Mehr Muhammad Ishaq Advocate, Joint Secretary Chaudhry Wajid Ali Rajuka Advocate, library Secretary Madam Aqsa Ashraf Advocate and Finance Secretary Syed Adeel Afzal Shah Advocate have been elected.