Office Bearers Of FUUAST's Non-Teaching Staff Association Take Oath

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 08:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The newly elected office bearers of the Non-Teaching Staff Association of Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Gulshan-e-Iqbal Campus on Friday took oath in a ceremony with Head of Saylani Welfare International Trust Allama Bashir Ahmed Farooqi as chief guest here.

On the occasion, FUUAST Acting VC Prof. Dr Ziauddin administered the oath to the newly elected office bearers of the Non-Teaching Staff Association including its President Adnan Akhtar, General Secretary Syed Rehan Ali and others.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr Ziauddin said that every possible effort will be made to solve the problems of the employees.

He said, "The oath is a promise and the office bearers would have to fulfill their duties according to the rules of business." The FUUAST was a prominent educational institution of the country; and the management with the cooperation of the employees would strive for the development and prosperity of the varsity, he added.

He said that all the employees working in the university were like his children and all of them would get their due rights.

He warned to take strict action against those who acted against the interest of the varsity.

All possible steps would be taken to employ the heirs of retired and deceased employees, he noted.

The chief guest said that the staffers of all organizations should work in their respective organizations with honesty and dedication, which was necessary for the development of the organization.

The newly elected general secretary of the Association expressed gratitude to the employees for electing him and said they would work for betterment and welfare of the employees.

Muhammad Adnan Akhtar congratulated Prof. Dr Ziauddin and said that he understands the sufferings of the employees because he also belongs to the FUUAST.

He said that the employees were very hopeful that Prof. Dr Ziauddin would work hard for the development of the university. The non-teaching staff association assured Prof. Ziauddin of full support and cooperation.

A large number of non-teaching employees participated in the ceremony.

The traditional gift of Sindhi Ajarak and a bouquet of flowers were presented to the acting vice chancellor and Allama Bashir Ahmad Farooqui at end of the ceremony.

