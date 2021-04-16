Office bearers of newly established North Waziristan Chamber announce joining UBG

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :A delegation of United business Group (UBG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by its chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter and former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour visited the newly established North Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NWCCI).

Office bearers of the North Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on the occasion announced to join United Business Group (UBG), claims a press release issued here on Friday.

Other members of the delegation comprised UGB KP coordinator and former president SCCI, Haji Muhammad Afzal, UBG Secretary General Riaz Arshad, former presidents SCCI Zahidullah Shinwari, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Col (retired) Muhamamd Sadiq Afridi, founder and group leader Syed Jawad Kazmi, senior vice president Haji Jabbar Shinwari, Kurram Chamber president Syed Hammad Kazmi, senior vice president Zamrak Hussain, Livestock Association of Pakistan central chairman, Senator Sadaat Hussain Shah, FPCCI executive member Khalid Hafiz Paracha, Syed Ali, Faisal Kazmi and LEAP joint secretary Haji Nasir Khan Safi.

Ghazanfar Bilour, UBG chairman and members of the delegation congratulated president of NWCCI Saifur Rehman Wazir and Haji Qadirullah Wazir for establishment of North Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

They assured to extend full cooperation to the traders community of N.Waziristan, improving war-ravaged businesses of the district and contributing in the national economic development.

A new journey of economic progress would be initiated after establishment of North Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as the opening of Ghulam Khan trade route, launch of Pak-Afghan trade, setting up of fruit and vegetable market and others a glaring example, say the UBG leaders.

Participants on the occasion praised the services of Syed Jawad Kazmi and congratulated him for making success in setting up a new Chamber in North Waziristan district.

Ghazanfar Bilour, Haji Muhammad Afzal, Col (retired) Muhammad Sadiq Afridi, Syed Jawad Kazmi and others while speaking on the occasion termed the establishment of North Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry as milestone achievement.

They extended heartfelt congratulations to NWCCI elders Haji Qadirullah Wazir, Saifur Rehman and members of the executive committee.

Saifur Rehman Wazir, president of the NWCCI while speaking on the occasion thanked members of the UGB delegation and vowed to jointly work under the platform of UBG in future.