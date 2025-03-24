Open Menu

Office Catches Fire From Short Circuit

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM

The office of the Custom House in the Hyderabad SITE area caught fire reportedly from a short circuit here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The office of the Custom House in the Hyderabad SITE area caught fire reportedly from a short circuit here on Monday.

An official of Rescue 1122 informed that their team immediately responded to an emergency call to extinguish the fire and in no time the fire was doused.

According to him, no casualty occurred in the incident and that the office record also remained safe.

However, some pieces of office furniture were affected, he told.The official said the short circuit was either caused by batteries or the air conditioners.

