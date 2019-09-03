UrduPoint.com
Office Of District Peace Committee Set Up At DC Complex

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:55 PM

An office of district peace committee has been set up at DC complex for maintaining peaceful atmosphere in the district during Muharram-ul-Harram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 )-:An office of district peace committee has been set up at DC complex for maintaining peaceful atmosphere in the district during Muharram-ul-Harram.

This was disclosed in a meeting held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) Mian Aftab Ahmed in the chair here Tuesday.

Members of district peace committee Moulana Muhammad Yousaf, Anwar, Mufti Zia Madni, Jaffar Na2qvi, Moulana Riaz Kharl, Hafiz Muhammad Amjad, Khawaja shahid Razaq Sakka, Aslam Bhalli, Mian Tanveer Rias and others present in the meeting.

The ADC said the objective of establishing office was to discuss various issues pertaining to security.

The ulema assured all out coordination with the district administration for the promotion of religious harmony.

Later. the ADC told the media, Muharram routes and Majalis were being monitored through 150 CCTV cameras. The staff of district administration, police, rescue 1122, civil defence, WASA, Waste Management Company, FESCO, Suigas, PTCL, health and others was present in control room for extending emergency services in case of any untoward incident.

