Office of Right to Public Service Commission inaugurated in Abbotabad

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah inaugurated office of Right to Public Service Commission in the district here on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, the DC appreciated services of the Commission and said that it would help address problems and mitigate sufferings of the people.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Commissioner KP Right to Public Service Commission Mushtaq Jadoon, Secretary Wasal Nawaz Khattak, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shohab Muhammad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Dr Mujtaba, TMO Syed Waqas Shah, Assistant Director Local Government Ziaur Rehman and other relevant officers.

The DC along with other officials inspected the office which had been established at a building adjacent to District Council Hall.

He said the Commission would help conveniently apprise the government of masses' problems and help resolve them.