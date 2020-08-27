UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Office Of Right To Public Service Commission Inaugurated In Abbotabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:21 PM

Office of Right to Public Service Commission inaugurated in Abbotabad

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah inaugurated office of Right to Public Service Commission in the district here on Thursday

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah inaugurated office of Right to Public Service Commission in the district here on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, the DC appreciated services of the Commission and said that it would help address problems and mitigate sufferings of the people.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Commissioner KP Right to Public Service Commission Mushtaq Jadoon, Secretary Wasal Nawaz Khattak, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shohab Muhammad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Dr Mujtaba, TMO Syed Waqas Shah, Assistant Director Local Government Ziaur Rehman and other relevant officers.

The DC along with other officials inspected the office which had been established at a building adjacent to District Council Hall.

He said the Commission would help conveniently apprise the government of masses' problems and help resolve them.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

NCOC suggests top to bottom approach to open educa ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reshuffles boards of Dubai Rac ..

25 minutes ago

UAE went beyond appreciating women to empowering t ..

25 minutes ago

Eastern Libyan Foreign Ministry Asks Minsk to Ensu ..

4 minutes ago

Masks compulsory in all Paris as virus cases rise

4 minutes ago

World community must use all tools to hold India a ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.