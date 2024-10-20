Office of textile group gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Precious materials in the office of a local textile group were reduced to ashes in the area of Civil Line police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a fire erupted in the office of Masood Textile situated near Sitara Tower Chowk due to short-circuit.

The fire engulfed the surrounding area and burnt precious materials.

Receiving information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot along with 6 vehicles and extinguished the fire after a hectic effort. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident, he added.