Office Of Textile Group Gutted
Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Precious materials in the office of a local textile group were reduced to ashes in the area of Civil Line police station.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a fire erupted in the office of Masood Textile situated near Sitara Tower Chowk due to short-circuit.
The fire engulfed the surrounding area and burnt precious materials.
Receiving information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot along with 6 vehicles and extinguished the fire after a hectic effort. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC bans use of LPG cylinders in vehicles2 minutes ago
-
Hospital workshop2 minutes ago
-
Kohat district authorities work to enroll out-of-school children2 minutes ago
-
77 farmers booked for water theft2 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases keep rising despite ICT admin’s efforts2 minutes ago
-
CPO praises security forces for flawless arrangements during cricket series2 minutes ago
-
Emergency response team competition12 minutes ago
-
DPO orders arrest of proclaimed offenders12 minutes ago
-
Mushahid proposes 3-point Action Plan, urges Erdogan to take lead on Palestine issue22 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on children’s enrollment in schools22 minutes ago
-
PDF, SBBWU and Pak Army organize grand medical camp23 minutes ago
-
Preparations completed for artificial rain: Marriyum Aurangzeb1 hour ago