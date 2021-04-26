UrduPoint.com
Office Orders Contain QR Code To Be Recognized As "original": DG KDA

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

Office orders contain QR Code to be recognized as

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) of Karachi Development Authority (KDA), on Monday said the Quick Response (QR Code) must be mentioned in all office orders and any such document which was issued without the QR Code would not be recognized as original.

The DG KDA said that the objective to launch QR Code system is to introduce modern, innovative and safe prevailing procedures in the Authority, said a spokesperson of the KDA.

All the officials concerned were strictly directed not to issue any order without QR Code, it said.

More Stories From Pakistan

