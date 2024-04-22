Open Menu

Officer Kidnapped, Murdered For Ransom

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 09:55 PM

Officer kidnapped, murdered for ransom

Police have arrested four suspects involved in the kidnapping and murder of a government official within the jurisdiction of the R.A Bazar police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Police have arrested four suspects involved in the kidnapping and murder of a government official within the jurisdiction of the R.A Bazar police station.

In addition to the arrests, police recovered weapons and a vehicle used in the crime. The suspects, identified as Waheed Gul, Sadiq, Abdullah, and Muhammad Bahadur.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim, named Rehmatullah, was murdered shortly after being abducted, and his body was later buried. The body has been shifted to a hospital for an autopsy. Furthermore, it was discovered that the suspects were friends of Rehmatullah, with one of them owning the house where he lived.

The police successfully conducted various operations in Faisalabad, Chiniot, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to track down the suspects with the help of advanced technology and human intelligence.

The operation was led by SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz and participated by the SDPO Cantt, along with other police teams.

SSP Operations, Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, stated that all necessary legal measures would be taken to ensure that the suspects would be brought to justice, emphasizing that no criminal can escape the law. He stressed that the main role of the police is to safeguard the lives and properties of citizens.

It may be mentioned here that Rehmatullah went missing on April 12. The case of ‘kidnapping’ has been registered at RA Bazar Rawalpindi police station on the complaint of Rehmatullah’s brother-in-law.

Related Topics

Murder Faisalabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Kidnapping Technology Police Station Vehicle Chiniot Rawalpindi Nasir April May Criminals All Government

Recent Stories

IHC adjourns PTI founder's appeal in cipher case t ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder's appeal in cipher case till tomorrow

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to ban terrorist organization ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to ban terrorist organizations

28 minutes ago
 Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly demands to hold U ..

Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly demands to hold UNSC emergency meeting

30 minutes ago
 Safe City project to be operational soon

Safe City project to be operational soon

28 minutes ago
 Wildlife dept marks World Earth Day with A.Q. coll ..

Wildlife dept marks World Earth Day with A.Q. college students

28 minutes ago
 KATI sees Iranian President's visit as opportunity ..

KATI sees Iranian President's visit as opportunity for enhancing bilateral trade

31 minutes ago
Pakistani diaspora asked to get benefits from huge ..

Pakistani diaspora asked to get benefits from huge investment opportunities

31 minutes ago
 Police arrest 8 suspects selling drugs, moonshine ..

Police arrest 8 suspects selling drugs, moonshine liquor

31 minutes ago
 Bike rider killed in accident while carrying cylin ..

Bike rider killed in accident while carrying cylinder in Lahore

31 minutes ago
 Creating Bright Futures: Xin Xing launches Solar I ..

Creating Bright Futures: Xin Xing launches Solar Initiative in Takal Village

28 minutes ago
 Pakistani envoy attends reception in Belgium

Pakistani envoy attends reception in Belgium

28 minutes ago
 Chairman NTC seeks budget proposals from KCCI

Chairman NTC seeks budget proposals from KCCI

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan