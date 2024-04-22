Officer kidnapped, murdered for ransom

Police have arrested four suspects involved in the kidnapping and murder of a government official within the jurisdiction of the R.A Bazar police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Police have arrested four suspects involved in the kidnapping and murder of a government official within the jurisdiction of the R.A Bazar police station.

In addition to the arrests, police recovered weapons and a vehicle used in the crime. The suspects, identified as Waheed Gul, Sadiq, Abdullah, and Muhammad Bahadur.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim, named Rehmatullah, was murdered shortly after being abducted, and his body was later buried. The body has been shifted to a hospital for an autopsy. Furthermore, it was discovered that the suspects were friends of Rehmatullah, with one of them owning the house where he lived.

The police successfully conducted various operations in Faisalabad, Chiniot, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to track down the suspects with the help of advanced technology and human intelligence.

The operation was led by SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz and participated by the SDPO Cantt, along with other police teams.

SSP Operations, Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, stated that all necessary legal measures would be taken to ensure that the suspects would be brought to justice, emphasizing that no criminal can escape the law. He stressed that the main role of the police is to safeguard the lives and properties of citizens.

It may be mentioned here that Rehmatullah went missing on April 12. The case of ‘kidnapping’ has been registered at RA Bazar Rawalpindi police station on the complaint of Rehmatullah’s brother-in-law.