Open Menu

Officer Martyred In Exchange Of Fire With Terrorists In Khyber District

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Officer martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :An officer embraced martyrdom in heavy exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber District, the media wing of Pakistan Army said on Thursday.

"On the night of 5/6 July security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of terrorists, in the general area of Shakhas, Khyber district. While the establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes of terrorists was underway, a party of terrorists was spotted by Major Mian Abdullah Shah, who was leading the operation from the front.

As a result of heavy exchange of fire, the brave son of the nation Major Abdullah (age 33 years, resident of Kohat) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat," said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Three terrorists and their facilitators were apprehended. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the press release added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Army Exchange ISPR Kohat July Media From Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

18 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

1 hour ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

1 hour ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

11 hours ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

12 hours ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

12 hours ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan