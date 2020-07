Officer of provincial bureaucracy promoted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following recommendation of provincial selection board has promoted various officers of provincial bureaucracy and given them new assignments.

According to KP Establishment department officers promoted to grade 19 on permanent basis include Additional Secretary IT Department, Farhad Khan, Director Industries, Johar Ali Shah, Additional Secretary C&W, Muhammad Humayun, Managing Director Tourism Corporation, Junaid Khan, Additional Secretary Energy, Iftikhar Ahmad, Managing Director Private Schools, Tashfeen Haider, Registrar Corporate Society, Ain Ullah, Additional Secretary Information, Alam Zeb, Additional Secretary Excise, Asad Haroon, Director General sports Asfandyar Khattak, Director Private Schools Regulatory Authority, Fahim Sajjad, Additional Secretary food, Khalid Akbar, Additional Commissioner Peshawar, Fazal Muhammad, Additional Secretary Zakat, Muhammad Fayaz, Additional Secretary Auqaf, Jehanzab Khan, Additional Secretary Relief Muhammad Roshan, Additional Secretary Schools, Ejaz-ur-Rehman, Additional Commissioner Hazara, Muhammad Akbar, OSD, Samar Gul, Additional Secretary Home, Mansoor Qaisar, Additional Secretary E&SE, Afsar Ali, Additional Commissioner Kohat, Sajjad Ahmad, Additional Secretary Agriculture, Abdul Ghafoor, Additional Secretary Mineral Development, Muhammad Asghar, Additional Secretary Higher education Fazal Qadir, Additional Commissioner Malakand, Abdul Haadi and Additional Commissioner Bannu, Khalid Mehmood and Maqsood Hassan.

Seven officers of Provincial Management Service has given acting charge in grade 19. Officers are: Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Rehan Gul, Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Abdul Hammed, Secretary One KP Board of Revenue, Tariq Ali, ADC Dera, Ghazi Nawaz, Additional Secretary Population Welfare Muhammad Nasir, Director PMU Higher Education, Hidayat Ullah, Director Excise and Taxation, Kazim Hussain while Ikram Ullah who was serving as PD Computerization of Land Record in grade 20 has been directed to report at Establishment Department.