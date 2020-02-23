Officer receive salaries without any work

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd February, 2020) The NAB grilled officer of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) the sub-department of ministry of overseas are continually receiving monthly salaries without any sort of work despite of fact they done plea bargain.NAB issued a notification and decided to expel those employees who earlier done plea bargain and later retained jobs.Sources revealed that officer Iqbal Shah a director of housing project had been arrested NAB on mega corruption; however he got relief through plea bargain after paying Rs 8 million.

Soon after getting relief through plea bargain he reappointed on same seat in OPF and geeing monthly pay without nay work.Sources stated that four year earlier admin Director General Sajid Hussain had recommended to expel above mentioned office on corruption.

Later board had also recommended to expel this office, however he got relief through plea bargain. Sources stated that he earlier got stay order from the apex court. Now he is receiving pay for past three year only courts stay order.