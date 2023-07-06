Officer, soldiers laid to rest with full military honours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Funeral prayers of Major Mian Abdullah Shah, Naib Subedar Sahib khan, Naik Muhammad Ibrahim and Sepoy Jehangir Khan were offered at their respective native towns - Kohat, Mianwali, Dera Ismail Khan and Mardan respectively on Thursday.

'Shuhada' (martyrs) were laid to rest with full military honours, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued here.

Naib Subedar Sahib Khan, Naik Muhammad Ibrahim and Sepoy Jehangir Khan embraced 'shahadat' in a suicide attack near Miran Shah, while Major Mian Abdullah Shah embraced 'shahadat' during an operation in Shahkas area of District Khyber.

Serving and retired officers/soldiers, relatives and a large number of people from different segments of society attended the funerals.

Armed forces of Pakistan stand resolute to eliminate the menace of terrorism at all costs.

These sacrifices reaffirm our resolve and strengthen our faith in fight against terrorism to provide a peaceful Pakistan to our future generations, the press release added.