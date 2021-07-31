(@FahadShabbir)

Police officer suspended for his negligence in molestation and murder case of six-year-old Maham, has started pressurizing victim's family to give statement in his favor

A family member of victim requesting anonymity disclosed that SHO Amir Malik, who was suspended after being found guilty of negligence in the case, had sent a message to the victim's parents to record statement in his favor in front of senior police officers.

In his message he also claimed that it wasn't his fault but it was duty officer's fault, who was also suspended.

"My job is on stake because of your case", said Amir Malik.

Parents of the victim replied that their daughter's case was being interrogated by senior officers.

Earlier, the body of a six-year-old girl, Maham daughter of Khalid, who appeared to be tortured and molested, was found in Korangi No. 4 on July 28th.

Maham had gone missing on night of July 27th from her residence in Korangi area of the megalopolis.