UrduPoint.com

Officer Suspended For Negligence In Maham Molestation Case Pressurizing Victim's Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 07:38 PM

Officer suspended for negligence in Maham molestation case pressurizing victim's family

Police officer suspended for his negligence in molestation and murder case of six-year-old Maham, has started pressurizing victim's family to give statement in his favor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Police officer suspended for his negligence in molestation and murder case of six-year-old Maham, has started pressurizing victim's family to give statement in his favor.

A family member of victim requesting anonymity disclosed that SHO Amir Malik, who was suspended after being found guilty of negligence in the case, had sent a message to the victim's parents to record statement in his favor in front of senior police officers.

In his message he also claimed that it wasn't his fault but it was duty officer's fault, who was also suspended.

"My job is on stake because of your case", said Amir Malik.

Parents of the victim replied that their daughter's case was being interrogated by senior officers.

Earlier, the body of a six-year-old girl, Maham daughter of Khalid, who appeared to be tortured and molested, was found in Korangi No. 4 on July 28th.

Maham had gone missing on night of July 27th from her residence in Korangi area of the megalopolis.

Related Topics

Murder Police Job Korangi July Family From

Recent Stories

Farrukh asks Sindh govt to follow national decisio ..

Farrukh asks Sindh govt to follow national decisions to curb coronavirus

53 seconds ago
 Thompson-Herah defends Olympic sprint title, Brome ..

Thompson-Herah defends Olympic sprint title, Bromell struggles

55 seconds ago
 8 POs among 33 'criminals' arrested

8 POs among 33 'criminals' arrested

56 seconds ago
 Administration directs for cleaning of streams, nu ..

Administration directs for cleaning of streams, nullahs

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 national tally reports 8.46% positivity r ..

COVID-19 national tally reports 8.46% positivity ratio

4 minutes ago
 3 die, 4 injure in rain-related incidents in KP: P ..

3 die, 4 injure in rain-related incidents in KP: PDMA

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.