Officers Asked To Complete Uplift Schemes In Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:03 PM

Officers asked to complete uplift schemes in time

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Saturday directed the officers concerned to complete all development schemes within stipulated time with ensuring quality of work and material

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Saturday directed the officers concerned to complete all development schemes within stipulated time with ensuring quality of work and material.

He directed this while addressing a meeting of District Development Committee Sialkot in his committee room.

The meeting was attended by ADC Finance and Planning Farooq Sadiq, Deputy Director Development Muhammad Abdul Rauf, XEN Public Health Engineering Department Abdul Waheed, XEN Highway Dilshad Ahmed, XEN Building Zaheeruddin Babar, SDO Irrigation Abdul Rehman and others.

