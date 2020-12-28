UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Officers Asked To Ensure Good Governance'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

'Officers asked to ensure good governance'

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Auqaf Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah directed the officers to ensure good governance, transparency and service delivery as immediate solution to the problems of people was top priority of the Chief Minister Punjab.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of District Coordination Committee here at Committee Room.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Hassan, DPO Hafiz Wahid Mahmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Ghazanfar, Assistant Commissioner Syed Tahneet Bukhari, Deputy Director Development Asif Mahmood, XEN Highway Muhammad Samiullah Khan, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Khalid, Deputy Director Agriculture Chaudhry Muhammad Arif, ADL Dr.

Umair, DEO Rescue 1122 Adnan Nawaz, CO Tehsil Council Tayyaba Iqbal and other officers were present on the occasion.

The minister said that positive results of good governance must reach to people in a true sense. He directed the officers to work honestly for the development and prosperity of the district.

He stressed the need for making all out sincere efforts to eradicate dengue virus and creating awareness in this regard. He said the people should be given awareness about the prevention of dengue.

Pir Saeedul Hassan said that measures against coronavirus would be further improved together with implementation of corona SOPs.

Related Topics

Dengue Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Rescue 1122 All Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DLD launches &#039;Initial Inquiry&#039; initiativ ..

1 minute ago

The 12th Mir Punjabi Mela held at Punjab Arts Coun ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,027 new COVID-19 cases, 1,253 reco ..

46 minutes ago

&#039;20by2020&#039; improves lives of thousands o ..

46 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz's pictures everywhere with glass of s ..

52 minutes ago

Trade with African countries reaches $ 4.18 billio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.