'Officers asked to ensure good governance'

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Auqaf Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah directed the officers to ensure good governance, transparency and service delivery as immediate solution to the problems of people was top priority of the Chief Minister Punjab.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of District Coordination Committee here at Committee Room.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Hassan, DPO Hafiz Wahid Mahmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Ghazanfar, Assistant Commissioner Syed Tahneet Bukhari, Deputy Director Development Asif Mahmood, XEN Highway Muhammad Samiullah Khan, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Khalid, Deputy Director Agriculture Chaudhry Muhammad Arif, ADL Dr.

Umair, DEO Rescue 1122 Adnan Nawaz, CO Tehsil Council Tayyaba Iqbal and other officers were present on the occasion.

The minister said that positive results of good governance must reach to people in a true sense. He directed the officers to work honestly for the development and prosperity of the district.

He stressed the need for making all out sincere efforts to eradicate dengue virus and creating awareness in this regard. He said the people should be given awareness about the prevention of dengue.

Pir Saeedul Hassan said that measures against coronavirus would be further improved together with implementation of corona SOPs.